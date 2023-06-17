Guwahati: AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury surrendered before a local court in south Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday in a rape case.

The Hailakandi district and Session’s Judge court, however, granted bail to Choudhury.

The Hailakandi district and Session’s Judge court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the AIUDF MLA.

A rape case was filed in 2018 by a woman, in which Choudhury, the AIUDF legislator of Algapur, is a co-accused.

“The court granted his bail plea,” Public Prosecutor Manika Roy said.

AIUDF legislator Choudhury had failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Choudhury was first elected from Algapur in 2016 and retained the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.