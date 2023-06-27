New Delhi: The first thing Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do is sack Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the situation in the violence-hit State, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

No amount of “propaganda” by the BJP-led government can cover up its “abject failure” in handling the situation in Manipur, Kharge said.

He said reports indicate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has finally spoken to Modi on the situation in Manipur and added, “For the last 55 days, Modiji did not say a word on Manipur. Every Indian is waiting for him to speak.”

“If Modiji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is sack his chief minister,” Kharge said in a tweet.

Over 100 people have so far lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

Congress chief Kharge also demanded that the government confiscate all stolen weapons in the northeastern state.

Suggesting several steps to restore peace in Manipur, Kharge said the government should start talking to all the parties and find a common political path.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh met the members of the Manipur Tribals’ Forum, who discussed the situation in their home state with the veteran leader and handed over a memorandum to him.

“Today evening I met with the Manipur Tribals’ Forum, Delhi who poured out their pain and anguish at the state of the affairs in Manipur over the past 55 days. I shared our solidarity with them and assured them of all possible support from the Congress party to ensure the return of peace and normalcy in Manipur,” Ramesh said.

The Manipur Tribals’ Forum members presented a memorandum to him, the Congress leader said while sharing it on Twitter.

“Besides the points made in it, they stressed that the incumbent CM Biren Singh should be removed immediately for any progress to happen towards dialogue and reconciliation.

“They also provided a detailed day-to-day account of what has happened in Manipur since the Union Home Minister made the appeal for 15 days of peace,” Ramesh said.

Singh briefed Shah here on Sunday on the “evolving situation” in Manipur and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”.

Modi chaired a meeting on the situation in Manipur with senior cabinet colleagues and officials on Monday after returning from his State visits to the United States and Egypt.