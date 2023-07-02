Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday flagged off the first methanol consignment from Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup to Bangladesh, marking a major push towards establishing Assam as a leading exporter of petrochemicals.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation for the development of the Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali road, aimed at facilitating the movement of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited, and Namrup Thermal Plant.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14, 2023, and the production of methanol has already commenced.

He expressed his pleasure at initiating the transportation of methanol produced in APL to neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

This endeavor is expected to establish Assam as a prominent petrochemical hub while bolstering the financial strength of APL through increased exports.

Dr. Sarma also mentioned the support provided by the State government and the contribution from New Delhi to strengthen BVFCL.

The company received Rs. 100 crore from the central government, and the State government assisted in the construction of a hospital.

Despite incurring a loss of Rs. 98 crore last year, BVFCL has turned its fortunes around and registered a profit of Rs. 12 crore this year, indicating positive growth.

Further emphasizing the commitment towards building an empowered Assam, Chief Minister Sarma announced that the State government would provide Rs. 10,000 to each of the 3.70 members of self-help groups.

If these members can successfully utilize the funds for entrepreneurial ventures, they will become eligible for a bank loan amounting to Rs. 25,000, with the government bearing the interest.

The event saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Terosh Gowala, Chairman APL Rajneesh Gogoi, along with several other dignitaries.

This development marks a positive stride towards empowering Namrup as an industrial town.

Chief Minister Sarma also reiterated his commitment to the development of Naharkatia, emphasizing the ongoing construction of the road from Joypur Chariali to Dillighat.

The width of the road has been expanded from 5.50 meters to 7 meters, and concrete infrastructure will be implemented along the roads in Namrup.