NEW DELHI: Star javelin thrower from India, Neeraj Chopra, on Friday (August 25) qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Paris Olympics after he entered the final of the world javelin championships.

Chopra secured a spot at the final of the world javelin championship with a throw of 88.77 metres in his first attempt.

The qualifying mark for javelin competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics was set at 85.50m.

Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

25-year-old Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion in the javelin throw.

He is the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in men’s javelin throw.