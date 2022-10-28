Kohima: Nagaland government will provide cash incentives for those who would secure medals for the state in the upcoming second ‘Northeast Olympics‘, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said.

Chief Minister Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), on Thursday announced Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 rewards for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

He was addressing the sportspersons at the send-off ceremony in Kohima on Thursday.

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 members to the games to be held in Shillong from November 10 to 16.

“The Northeast Olympics will be a launching pad for each of you and will provide you with opportunities to grow. We believe in you all and want you to do well,” Rio said.



The chief minister said the state government is making efforts to boost sports infrastructure in the state.



NOA secretary general Abu Metha said that Nagaland’s contingent is the largest in the games.