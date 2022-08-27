Golden boy of Indian athletics – Neeraj Chopra has scripted yet another history.

Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meeting title.

Neeraj Chopra has won the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League 2022.

The 24-year-old Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style.

With this, Neeraj Chopra has also qualified for the all-important Diamond League final in Zurich to be held next month.

Notably, Neeraj Chopra had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a ‘minor’ groin injury that he suffered while winning a silver during the World Championships last month.

The 89.08m throw was his third career-best effort.

“I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high, with a strong performance in Zurich DL Final,” Neeraj Chopra said after the win.