Pathsala: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping into a river in lower Assam’s Barpeta district after he suspected that his girlfriend has cheated on him.

The deceased, identified as Himjyoti Das, was a resident of Patbausi village in Barpeta. He was a sixth-semester student of the Madhab Choudhury College.

As per reports, Das has been missing since Friday evening. The incident came to light after some villagers spotted the body floating on the Beki River at Jania on Sunday.

A suicide note was recovered from the resident of the Himjoyti, where he wrote, “I have committed a major mistake for which I had to choose this path today. I was a fake lover. I am ashamed of what I’ve done and it is embarrassing for me to be alive. My fault was that I used a fake phone number to disgrace someone. It’s better for me to die. No one should file a police case for my death as the crime I committed itself is odious.”

The family member of the victim alleged that a youth of Bajali was involved in this matter, who has been identified as Mrinmoy Pathak, a journalist with a local TV channel.

They also lodged an FIR against him with the Barpeta police station. Following the incident, police registered a case against the accused.

On the other hand, the students of Madhab Choudhury College (M.C. College) demanded a proper investigation into the matter.