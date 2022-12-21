Imphal: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Imphal.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. The company said in a statement.

Currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Imphal. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Previous year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business.

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.