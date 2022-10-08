Guwahati: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has stated that customers in eight Indian cities will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The company in a statement said, “Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.”

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do.”

Vittal added, “Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

“With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics”, a statement added.

As per a statement, all of urban India is to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs in terms of 5G Pluss.

The statement added that Airtel 5G Plus promises to give massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

“Customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete. No SIM change needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled”, the statement added.