Airtel has said that it does not plans to charge a premium on 5G plans.

However, it added that 5G services might not be available to all Airtel customers either.

Vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises – Akhil Gupta informed that the company would offer 5G services only for high-priced tariff plans in initial phase.

This was stated by Gupta in an interview as reported by Livemint.

Airtel hopes that fast 5G internet services will persuade users to take up higher-tier 5G plans.

In the interview, Gupta said, “My feeling is that with 5G, penetration will increase so quickly that it will be like any other offering. Anybody who has a 5G handset will get 5G. They will consume more and automatically go to a higher tariff plan. This would result in higher revenues.”

“If you keep supplying, demand will keep coming. When you provide more capacity and faster speeds, the consumption is bound to grow. It is human nature that if you get faster internet, you will consume more data,” the Livemint reports quoting Gupta.

He further said that “law of the land must be followed when national security was concerned” while reacting to use of non-Chinese gear for telecom networks.

Airtel, earlier, announced its plans to roll out 5G internet services in India this month.