Guwahati: Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, DMK, announced on Tuesday that actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will be one of its four candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the announcement.

The DMK will contest three of the four seats, while the fourth seat is given to the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, led by Kamal Haasan, as part of an alliance.

The DMK’s candidates are senior lawyer P. Wilson, former Union Minister S.R. Sivalingam, and Tamil poet Rokaiya Malik, also known as Kavignar Salma.

P. Wilson is a respected lawyer and current Rajya Sabha member. Sivalingam brings government experience as a former Union Minister. Salma is known for her work on social issues and women’s empowerment.

The DMK’s decision to share a seat with MNM aims to strengthen their alliance nationally. Kamal Haasan’s Rajya Sabha entry marks a key moment in his political career.

With the DMK-led alliance holding a strong majority in the state assembly, all four candidates are expected to win easily.