HYDERABAD: The BJP-led NDA has suffered another setback ahead of the 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections.

The actor-politician Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) has quit the BJP-led NDA.

JSP has joined hands with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“Despite difficulties, we had joined the NDA. Now we have come out and extended 100 per cent support to TDP because it is going through difficult times,” Pawan Kalyan said.

It may be mentioned here that TDP leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested recently in alleged skill development scam, leading to a major controversy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP alliance will come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024.

In 2018, TDP had snapped ties with the BJP, accusing the party of failing to fulfil the commitments made to the state.