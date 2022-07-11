Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised the arrest of the man in Nagaon district of the state for dressing as Lord Shiva.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has pulled up the state police for the arrest of the man saying that dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is used or inappropriate words are used.

“I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that

Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said.

Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice https://t.co/Fivh7KMX5L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2022

Also read: Assam: Hundreds take out candlelight march in Dibrugarh seeking justice for Vineet Bagaria

Earlier, Birinchi Bora – the man who was arrested for protesting against the price hike dressed up as Shiva – was released on bail on Sunday after the intervention of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Saturday Nagaon’s Birinchi Bora was arrested for a street play protesting the rise in fuel prices while being dressed as Lord Shiva. While his act was focused on the price hike issue, many people found his play to be offensive and hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.