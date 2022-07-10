DIBRUGARH: Hundreds of people took out a peaceful candlelight march in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday seeking justice for Vineet Bagaria, who died by suicide on Thursday.

Vineet Bagaria committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday at his residence at Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh.

Before his death, Vineet had recorded a video where he accused Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally harassing him and his family over a property dispute.

Dibrugarh police arrested three persons on charges of abetting the suicide of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria

They have been identified as Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma and Samsullah Khan.

They were produced before a Court on Saturday, which sent them to police custody. Two more accused Sanjay Sarma and Izaz Khan still absconding.

A case no. 309/22 u/s 306 IPC was registered at Dibrugarh police.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the residence of Vineet Bagaria and apologized to the family of the wildlife activist.

“I’m really ashamed. Mafia came here despite your presence(Police). I’ve never been more ashamed in my life that such an incident could happen when I am serving as the chief minister has hurt me a lot. I apologise to his parents, and the people of the state,” Sarma said.