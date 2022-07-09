DIBRUGARH: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the residence of Vineet Bagaria and offered condolence to the Bagaria family.

CM Sarma apologized for the incident to the Bagaria family.

“It is a complete failure of Dibrugarh district administration. I will take stern action against whoever culprits,” Sarma said.

Sarma talked with the family members of deceased Vinnet Bagaria and assured them to take a step against the culprits.

Dibrugarh police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the suicide of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria.

The persons were arrested on a charge of abetting suicide case. They have been identified as Baidullah Khan and Nishant Sharma. They were arrested by a team of Dibrugarh police from Lumding.

Two more accused Sanjay Sarma and Izaz Khan still absconding.

On Thursday, Vineet Bagaria’s hung himself to death at his residence at the Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh.

His family members took him to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Before his death, Vineet had self-recorded a video where he accused Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a piece of rental property.

Vineet was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People(AWP), an NGO, which takes care of stray dogs.

His group had rescued many dogs which were injured in accidents.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Vineet had fed many stray dogs. His love for animals has encouraged the youngster to join the NGO.