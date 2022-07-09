North Lakhimpur: A huge cache of air guns along with a pistol was recovered from the Subansiri river in the Lakhimpur district.

The guns were found on Friday evening in Alichinga under Panigaon Police Station.

In total, seven guns were recovered on the banks of the Subansiri river on Friday evening while two more were recovered on Saturday.

Two youths first spotted a gun barrel in the water of the river and after checking it, they found the seven guns which also included air rifles and a pistol.

Police following the recovery investigated the site and found two more guns this morning.

The recovered guns were later sent to North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station for investigation.

According to the locals, these guns were suspected to have been used for poaching birds.

When contacted over the incident, Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Rajkhowa said that the recovered air guns likely belong to bird hunters.

He said that the hunters might have dumped them following recent arrests of certain poachers in the district.