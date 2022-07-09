Guwahati: Five children belonging to Rohingya refugees have reportedly fled from an observation home at Silchar in south Assam’s Cachar district.

The five Rohingya children along with two local kids escaped from the observation home located at Meherpur in Silchar by breaking a wall of the centre.

The incident took place on July 1 and it came to light only on Friday, sources said.

On May 29, Silchar police detained 26 Rohingyas including eight women, six males and 12 children.

The team had reached Kamakhya station in Guwahati from Delhi by train on May 28 and travelled to Silchar by road on two Innova cars and reached Silchar in the early hours the next day.

Of the 26 Rohingyas, the police had kept the minors at the observation home and the others at the Silchar Central Jail.