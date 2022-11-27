GUWAHATI: At least three businessmen have been arrested by the police in Charaideo district of Assam for allegedly funding the ULFA-I.

The three arrested businessmen, who allegedly funded the ULFA-I, hail from Namtola area in Charaideo district near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The three arrested businessmen from Assam have been booked under section 40 of the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA).

The three arrested businessmen from Charaideo district of Assam have been identified as Manohar Thakur, Lal Bahadur Thakur and Kader Shah.

The trio were arrested based on a statement given by a linkman of ULFA-I, who was arrested recently by the police for extortion-related activities.

Notably, the police in Assam, in recent times, intensified its crackdown on terror and militancy modules operating from the state.

On November 14, ULFA-I militants attacked an army convoy at Barpathar in Digboi-Pengeri area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The ULFA-I has also been allegedly involved in several extortion and kidnapping cases in Assam in recent times.