Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the government will make the final decision on declaring an official drought in Assam after August 15, based on advice from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

At a press briefing in Guwahati, Sarma explained, “Only 48 blocks across five western districts are still experiencing drought-like conditions. Most areas have improved.” He added that rainfall since August 1 has provided relief and matched the IMD’s positive forecast for the first half of August.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite this, local farmers remain concerned. Pawan Sarma, a farmer, said, ‘The time to plant paddy is nearly over, and dry conditions are causing the saplings to struggle. I urge the government to take quick action to provide relief.”

Small tea growers are also facing difficulties due to extreme heat, which has led to reduced production.

The IMD advised the government to wait until mid-August before declaring a drought, as it expects more rainfall in the coming weeks. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will base our decision on the rainfall trends during the first half of August,” Sarma said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In India, the drought declaration process involves gathering satellite imagery, rainfall data, and indicators of agricultural distress, which are submitted to the central government for approval.

Assam’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department is working with the IMD and the Central Ground Water Board to collect this data.

Following a Cabinet meeting on July 18, Sarma confirmed that five districts—Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Nalbari—had a 40% rainfall deficit during the crucial June–July sowing period.

Many paddy fields remained dry, and irrigation systems were under pressure, jeopardizing Kharif crop yields, especially Sali rice.

Although the rainfall has improved, farmers in the affected districts remain anxious. Agricultural officers are monitoring conditions and are ready to implement relief measures if rainfall falls short again.

Sarma assured the public that the government has contingency plans in place, including input subsidies, alternative cropping models, and emergency irrigation support.

However, the government will base any financial aid or relief on the official drought declaration, which will require ground verification and central approval.

As the monsoon improves, Assam faces a delicate balance of cautious optimism and agricultural uncertainty.

The next two weeks will be crucial for both policymakers and farmers hoping for a successful harvest.