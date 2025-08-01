Imphal: Security forces arrested six individuals allegedly linked to different militant outfits during cordon and search operations conducted across various districts in Manipur over the past 36 hours.

The arrests were made in connection with extortion activities targeting contractors, businessmen, and members of the public in the Imphal valley. Officials reported the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives, six mobile phones, and Rs 10,200 in cash.

In Thoubal district, Keisham Wilson Singh (18) and Thokchom Sanathoi Meitei (22), reportedly associated with the banned outfit Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), were apprehended from Salungpham Bazar. A pistol and Rs 5,000 in cash were seized from them.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur district, Moirangthem Biramani Meitei (46), a self-styled army chief of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), was arrested from Phubala Patton under Moirang Police Station.

Another individual, Telem Naoba Singh (29), identified as a cadre of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (KCP-P), was arrested in Khurai Chairenthong, Imphal East district.

Additionally, two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) faction were apprehended from Nongada Thongkhong, Imphal East. A 9mm pistol, two mobile phones, Rs 5,200 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and a SIM card were recovered during the operation.

All arrested individuals have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.