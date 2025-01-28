Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering. Mizoram University came into being under an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) . It became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram . This university is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU consisted of seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has made considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University also secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India. It is an eco-friendly University and is also one of the first Universities in the country to run effectively on Solar Power System.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech / ME / PhD in Civil Engineering

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th January 2025 at 12:30 PM

The venue is altogethr in HoD Chamber, Department of Civil Engineering, Mizoram University

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their CV, original documents also at the time of interview

They should also bring self-attested copies of all relevant documents during interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here