JORHAT: At least 18 people fell ill in Majuli district of Assam after they consumed prasad at a religious function.

The incident has been reported from Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district of Assam.

According to the reports, the villagers, who attended the religious ceremony started complaining stomach-ache and vomiting, soon after consuming the prasad.

Among the 18 people who fell ill, three were children.

Also read: Assam: Three new Japanese Encephalitis deaths reported

The sick people are undergoing treatment at the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami hospital in majuli, Assam.

Doctors suspect that the patients were victims of food poisoning.

The medical condition of the patients are now stated to be stable.