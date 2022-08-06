Guwahati: Three more were reported to have been killed in Assam after being infected with the Japanese Encephalitis taking the death toll to 60.

As per the latest reports, the deaths were reported in Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, and Darrang in the last 24 hours.

Along with the deaths, six new cases were reported in the state.

The tally in the state reached 345 with two being detected in Morigaon and one each in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dima Hasao and Kamrup.

So far only South Salmara and Karbi Anglong have not reported any case.

Assam had reported 218 cases of JE in 2021 but this year the numbers seem to be increasing day by day.

It may be mentioned that Japanese encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

The virus is usually found in pigs and birds. It is passed to mosquitoes if they bite the infected animals and later onto humans through the mosquitoes.