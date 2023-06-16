Guwahati: The Home Department of the Assam government on Friday has undertaken a reshuffle within the state police department, resulting in the transfer of several Additional Superintendents of Police.

The following officers have been reassigned:

Gayatri Sonowal, APS (DR-2010), who previously served as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Karbi Anglong, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Bajali. This transfer is effective immediately and fills an existing vacancy.

Debajit Nath, APS (DR-2010), who held the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Sivasagar, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Dibrugarh. The transfer takes effect immediately and addresses an existing vacancy.

Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010), who served as the 2nd-in-Command at the 12th APBn. in Jamugurihat, Sonitpur, attached to S.B. Organization in Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Dibrugarh. This transfer is effective immediately, replacing Bitul Chetia, APS.

Iftikhar Ali, APS (DR-2010), previously the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) in the Police Commissionerate of Guwahati, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Nagaon.

Prakash Medhi, APS (DR-2013), who held the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Chirang, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Sivasagar.

Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), who previously served as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Dibrugarh, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park) under the Special Task Force (STF), Assam.

Rashmi Rekha Sarmah, APS (DR-2013), who held the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Bajali, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Chirang. This transfer takes effect immediately, replacing Prakash Medhi, APS.