Shillong: Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) customers are expressing worries to a great extent as money is reportedly being deducted from their accounts under the pretext of “Life Insurance” without their knowledge or consent.

In light of numerous complaints, the Khasi Student Union (KSU) Mawshynrut Circle met with branch managers from various MRB branches in Mawshynrut Civil Sub-Division to address this concerning issue.

Additionally, they held discussions with the Regional Manager of Region III to seek clarification.

During the meeting with the regional manager, KSU officials confronted the bank representative about the unauthorized debits.

The bank official following the meeting admitted that money had indeed been deducted from the accounts of customers, even from those who had not applied for any Life Insurance policies.

The bank assured the KSU that the money would be refunded to affected account holders.

The KSU has called on the public to remain vigilant and well-informed about their financial transactions to avoid falling victim to such deceptive practices.