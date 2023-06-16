Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a man’s dead body was discovered floating in the Brahmaputra near Pandu in Guwahati, Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Zahid Ahmed had gone missing after heading for a bath at Sukreswar Ghat earlier in the day.

He was later found dead, floating near the river bed.

While he had been reported missing in the morning, his body was found around noon.

The body was found by locals in the Pandu area and they immediately informed the police.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

It may be mentioned that getting into rivers at this time of the year is risky as the water levels continue to rise.

Continuous rainfall poses a threat to rising water levels and the speed of currents in the rivers.

Any person who gets into such water bodies puts themselves being pulled into the water by undercurrents.

It is advised to stay away from such rivers during the flood seasons.