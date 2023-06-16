Guwahati: Assam’s controversial writer Sikha Sarma was arrested by Guwahati police on Friday for her alleged derogatory remarks on a deceased woman BJP leader in social media, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by two women at Dispur police station, a case was registered against writer Sarma.

In a Facebook post, writer Sarma allegedly resorted to character assassination of Jonali Nath, the BJP’s Goalpara district secretary, who was allegedly killed by one Hasinur Islam, 28, on June 12.

After Sikha Sarma’s Facebook post on Jonali Nath doing the round on social media, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) on Thursday asked the DGP to take action against the controversial writer.

In a letter to, ASCW chairperson Hemo Prava Borthakur asked Assam DGP GP Singh to investigate the case and take action against Sarma.

The letter said that Sarma’s post was “character assassination of the deceased which is derogatory, humiliating, degrading not only for women but also for a civilized society.”

“The Women Commission condemns such acts,” the letter added.

The Commission has hence urged the authorities to conduct an enquiry into the matter and take necessary steps as per law and submit a report within three days.

Sikha Sarma had cited the statement given by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) over the murder of the BJP leader.

CID IGP Debraj Upadhyaya had said the accused Hasanur Ali, who was arrested on June 13, and the victim were in a relationship for the past two years.

The statement, however, didn’t go down well with the family members of the deceased BJP leader.

Terming the revelation made by the top police officer baseless, Chandra Kumar Nath, husband of Jonali Nath, filed an FIR against IGP Upadhyaya.

IGP Upadhyaya had said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman.”

Earlier in 2021, Sikha Sarma was arrested on the charge of sedition for her alleged comment on social media about security personnel massacred by Maoists in Chhatisgarh.