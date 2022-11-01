Guwahati: Amidst the Miyan Museum row, writer Sikha Sarma said that she wants to be the bridge that unites Hindus and Muslims in Assam.

Speaking about the controversies around the Miyan Museum, Sarma said that the topic is not to be made an issue.

“Every community in Assam deserves its own museum where they can showcase their culture. In fate, it is the government’s job. The topic is made into a controversial issue only because a section of the people want political benefits out of it”, she added.

She also said, “While a museum was a good step but setting up it in a house provided by the government was wrong.”

She added that she wants to be the bridge that leads to Hindu-Muslim unity.

“The word Miyan is actually an honourable word and people tend to misuse it in Assam due to political issues. I would feel honoured if I was called a Miyani”, she added.

Sarma also said that right now Assam needs leaders that can unite the people of the state instead of dividing them