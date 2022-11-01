Guwahati: While crores of rupees were spent for the construction of footbridges across Guwahati hoping they would be a better option to cross the streets, on Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy got stuck at the lift of one such footbridge in the Adabari.

As per reports, the minor was stuck on the bridge for at least half an hour.

To rescue the boy, authorities had to break open the lift door.

As per locals, even though the bridge was built at a massive amount, there was no routine maintenance of the lifts or the escalators. Most of the time, they would remain not functional making it just useless.

The lift on Tuesday shut down on its own with the boy inside it but no official statement on what resulted in the outage is yet to be made.

Locals have demanded action on the matter as the boy had gone through severe trauma due to the failure arising from non-maintenance.