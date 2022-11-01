Guwahati: The CID of Assam police on Tuesday arrested a suspended Assam police officer in the Darrang district for ‘unfairly handling’ a case of unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in the Dhekiajuli.

Utpal Bora, who was suspended as an officer in charge of Dhula police station in Darrang district in August this year, was arrested by a team of CID probing the case of the death of the minor girl.

Utpal Bora was arrested for negligence in the investigation of the murder case, said a police official.

Earlier in August, the Assam government suspended the Darrang district superintendent of police and two other police officers of the district over allegations of an unfair investigation into the case of the unnatural death of a minor in the Dhekiajuli area.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police chief to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The minor girl, who was working as a domestic help at the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah in the Dhula area, was found dead in the house on June 11.

The police concluded it was a case of suicide and arrested Baruah and his family members.