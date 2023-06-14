GUWAHATI: Chandra Kumar Nath, husband of ‘murdered’ Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath, has filed an FIR against inspector general (IG) of state police Debraj Upadhyaya.

The husband of the ‘murdered’ Assam BJP leader lodged the FIR against the IGP after the criminal investigation department (CID) on Monday (June 12) stated that the victim was in an “illicit relationship” with the accused for over two years.

The FIR was lodged at the Matia police station in Goalpara district of Assam.

Assam police IG Debraj Upadhyaya said that the accused Hasanur Islam “confessed to killing Jonali Nath and dumping her body on the national highway”.

“The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused, who was supposed to get married to another woman,” the Assam police IG had said.

The deceased woman, Jonali Nath, was the Goalpara district secretary of the Assam BJP.

Her body was recovered from the national highway 17 at Krishnai in the Goalpara district of Assam.