GUWAHATI: The team of central bureau of investigation (CBI), which is probing the ‘mysterious’ death of Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, has intensified its probe into the case.

On Friday (June 16), the CBI team led by DIG Lovely Katiyar, arrived at the residence of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in Guwahati.

The CBI team spoke with the family members, including mother, of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha.

A team of Assam police officials also were at the residence of deceased cop Junmoni Rabha to aid in the investigation, conducted by the CBI.

The CBI team, led by DIG Katiyar, on Thursday (June 15), also visited the accident site at Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district of Assam.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI team had met the team of Assam police CID, which was initially probing the case.

30-year-old Junmoni Rabha, who was posted as a sub-inspector, at Morikalang police outpost in Nagaon district of Assam, on May 16 was found dead with multiple injury marks on her body inside her private car.