SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to allocate Rs 10 crore towards its efforts to fight the menace of drugs abuse in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday (June 15).

Lyngdoh said that the Meghalaya government aims to fight the menace of drugs in the state through various approaches.

The efforts of the Meghalaya government towards fighting drugs menace will involve stakeholders like parents, schools, faith-based organisations and civil society organisations.

“We have first approached the faith-based organisations because they have the infrastructure so we have asked them to come up with proposals so that the pilot project can take off immediately,” Meghalaya social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

The allocated funds will be distributed to all the districts in Meghalaya, NGOs and organisations that fight drugs abuse in the state.

“We have a mission director, development associates drawn from the planning department. All expenditure incurred will be made transparent,” Meghalaya social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

He added: “If we start preaching openly about drug addiction, and how as responsible citizens start to work to eliminate the menace, it will be a very significant step for the future of Meghalaya.”