Dibrugarh: The Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh, Assam has witnessed a significant increase in water levels following heavy rains in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the inundation of numerous areas.

According to reports, the river water has overflowed over the Ring bund at Maijan, causing concern among the local residents. It is a recurring issue in the Maijan area, as it is frequently affected by floods and erosion.

Authorities from the Water Resources Department promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and take necessary measures.

“River water enters this particular area every year. We have been working on constructing a 1400-meter embankment to prevent the river water from entering Maijan. Our progress stands at 85% completion. Due to the low-lying nature of the area, the river water has entered Maijan. However, there is no cause for worry,” assured an official from the Water Resources Department.

Meanwhile, the Kolia Ghat and Puja Ghat areas of Dibrugarh have been experiencing ongoing erosion for several days. Restoration work is currently underway to combat the relentless erosion.

“Every year, extensive hectares of cropland are washed away into the river due to erosion. Last year alone, more than 40 hectares of cropland in the Maijan area were lost to massive erosion. We are seeking a permanent solution to halt this erosion,” expressed a concerned resident of Dibrugarh.

The current water level of the Brahmaputra River stands at 105.26 meters.