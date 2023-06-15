Guwahati: The Central government has assigned an investigation into the death of Assam Police Officer Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team CBI team from New Delhi led by DIG Lovely Katiyar has already reached Guwahati and began an investigation into the death of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in a mysterious accident.

The CBI team led by DIG Katiyar on Thursday visited the accident site at Jakhalabandha in Nagaon district as well as Nagaon Sadar police station.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI team had met the team of Assam police CID, who was initially probing the case.

30-year-old Junmoni Rabha, who was posted as a sub-inspector, at Morikalang police outpost in central Assam’s Nagaon district, was on May 16 found dead with multiple injury marks on her body inside her private car. Her car was found completely mangled on NH 37.

Who is Lovely Katiyar:

43-year-old Lovely Katiyar, a 2008-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, is the DIG in CBI. Katiyar hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

She was deputed to CBI in 2021 and has been a part of several probes. Katiyar, who joined the CBI as an SP was promoted to the rank of DIG in the premier investigating agency in June 2022.

Prior to her four-year-central deputation, she served as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in several districts in Rajasthan including the Sirohi district and Crime Branch, Jaipur.

The IPS officer also served as the Commandant of the 12th Battalion, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary in New Delhi.

She is most remembered for her tenure as DCP traffic in Jaipur from 2017 to 2019, where traffic-related mishaps declined after she pushed through a slew of reforms.

Katiyar earned praise for introducing new deployment of traffic cops at important locations during peak traffic hours that reduced bottlenecks.