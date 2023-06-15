Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after taking over the investigation of the SI Junmoni Rabha death case has reached the CID office in Guwahati, Assam to initiate the proceedings.

As per sources, the CBI team led by DIG Lovely Katiyar, the CBI team from Delhi reached Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The CBI has now reached the CID office to check on the files and details pertaining to the case.

It may be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha’s mother along with several organisations had demanded a CBI investigation alleging that officials of Assam Police were involved in the case.

Her family had accused SP Leena Doley along with other cops of being involved in the incident.

The then Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred over the allegations of them being involved in the case as well as them being connected to a nexus of fake gold smugglers.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, died under mysterious circumstances which looked like an accident on May 16.

Initially, the police claimed that she died in an accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor in Nagaon.

However, after some time, the incident turned out to be a conspiracy as there was a lot of alleged foul-play. Junmoni Rabha who was said to have died in the accident did not have any signs on her body that indicated that she died in an accident that involved a truck crashing into her vehicle.

Many top personalities also pointed out possibilities of a murder angle.

The CBI took over the case from the CID on June 14 after DGP GP Singh visited the CBI office in Delhi to discuss the case.