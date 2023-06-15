Guwahati: On Wednesday night a 20-year-old woman was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of her residence in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati, Assam.

She lived in the Katia Dalang locality of Jalukbari, outskirts of Guwahati city.

The nature of the crime is suspected to be rape and murder, with initial indications based on investigation.

The police have, however, kept the identity of the victim has been withheld.

While the possibility of natural causes or even an accident leading to her demise cannot be ruled out, the discovery that the bathroom door was locked from the outside strongly suggests foul play.

The police based on information from locals arrived at the crime scene and secured the body for further examination through a post-mortem.

“Based on preliminary investigations, we are treating this as a case of murder, and a thorough investigation has been launched,” affirmed a senior police official.

Recognizing the significance of the case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police also dispatched a team to the location to assess the situation and provide their expertise in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman was discovered dead inside a hotel room in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the lifeless body of a woman was found in room no 114 on the first floor of Hotel Trimurty International in Paltan Bazaar.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jinti Bayan Choudhury, a resident of Barpeta’s Ambarihaat, according to sources.

Jinti had reportedly booked the room two days prior, and her body was discovered under mysterious circumstances.

The Paltan Bazaar Police have arrived at the scene and have initiated a case into the matter, with an ongoing investigation underway.

It is not yet clear if the incident was a murder or an accident, but the police are conducting a thorough investigation.

It was not even known if the room she had booked was shared by anyone else.