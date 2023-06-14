Aizawl: In a remarkable discovery highlighting the rich biodiversity of northeast India, scientists have identified a new species of gliding gecko in the state of Mizoram.

The newfound reptile, named the Mizoram parachute gecko (Gekko mizoramensis), adds to the small group of geckos known for their airborne abilities.

Although a single specimen of this species was collected over two decades ago, it is only now that researchers have recognized the distinct differences between the Mizoram parachute gecko and its closest relatives.

According to Zeeshan Mirza, a PhD student and co-author of the research paper published in the journal Salamandra, the wildlife of northeast India remains relatively unexplored due to the extensive coverage of dense forests. While recent developments have facilitated access to the region, the clearing of forests poses a significant threat to its diverse array of species.

“Most previous research has primarily focused on charismatic fauna like birds and mammals, leaving reptile species relatively underexplored. During my own surveys in the region, I have come across several new species, including the Salazar’s pit viper, which was named after a character from Harry Potter,” stated Mirza.

Geckos are considered one of the earliest evolving squamates, a group that encompasses lizards, snakes, and their close relatives. Their ancestors date back hundreds of millions of years, with early geckos already exhibiting key characteristics. These reptiles possess adhesive pads on their feet, composed of a network of microscopic hairs, enabling them to climb nearly any surface.

Furthermore, geckos have developed various adaptations throughout their evolution that have contributed to their success as a lizard group. These adaptations include the ability to shed and regrow their tails to distract predators and exceptional night vision.

Today, geckos comprise over 1,200 known species, accounting for approximately one-fifth of all lizard species.

Unlike other gliding reptiles that employ bone structures for flight, gliding geckos possess skin flaps. When these lizards leap from high structures, air resistance extends their skin flaps, resembling a parachute, and slowing their descent.

The skin flaps also aid in breaking up the geckos’ shape, providing camouflage against potential predators. These specialized camouflage features and body structures are shared among multiple species, making it challenging to differentiate between them.

Researchers only recently determined that G mizoramensis represents a distinct species through genetic analysis, along with subtle variations in size and colouration. The species likely evolved due to geographical isolation from its closest relative, G. popaensis, caused by the presence of the Arakan Mountains.

This region is known to harbour numerous lizard species, leading scientists to speculate that many more gecko species could be discovered not only in India but also in the areas bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.