Dibrugarh: Assam Rifles from Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under the Khonsa Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh, successfully foiled a surprise ambush by suspected Burmese insurgents affiliated with the NSCN-KYA faction.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol movement between Khogla and Lyangche in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The patrol came under heavy and sudden fire from a pre-established ambush deep inside the dense jungle terrain. Reacting swiftly and with remarkable composure, the Assam Rifles troops launched an immediate and effective counter-assault, forcing the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a temporary hideout used by the insurgents. One NSCN (K-YA) cadre was killed during the encounter.

A significant cache of war-like stores, including arms, ammunition, and other military-grade supplies, was recovered from the location.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!