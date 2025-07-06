Guwahati: The Assam Government has suspended two veterinary officials after they failed to enforce newly issued livestock transport guidelines, allowing a train consignment of pigs to pass through the state in violation of biosecurity norms.

Earlier on Saturday morning, authorities intercepted a shipment of live pigs unloaded from the Vivek Express at Gossaigaon. Officials confirmed the transport breached the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on June 27 to regulate the movement of livestock into and through Assam.

Dr. Gautam Mazumdar, the Veterinary Officer posted at the Srirampur RP Check Post, had supervised the offloading of the animals. Investigations revealed that both he and Dr. Tarani Kanta Kalita, the Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer of Gossaigaon, failed to enforce the SOP despite having prior instructions.

In an official memo (No. E-425172/95 dated 05/07/2025), the Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Assam, cited clear procedural lapses in the officers’ reports, noting violations of biosecurity measures designed to protect the state’s livestock sector.

Taking serious note of the lapse, the Governor of Assam suspended both officers under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

During their suspension, they are prohibited from engaging in private practice or alternative employment and must remain at their designated headquarters unless otherwise permitted.

They will receive 50% of their basic pay as subsistence allowance, subject to compliance with financial rules.

Meanwhile, the Pig Farmers’ Association of Assam attempted to stage a rail blockade at Gossaigaon to protest what they claim is the state’s failure to curb illegal pig imports.

The association argues that unauthorized livestock movement not only hurts local pig farmers but also poses serious risks to animal health by ignoring SOP guidelines.

However, Assam Police blocked the planned protest, citing potential threats to public order. Officers reportedly denied permission for the demonstration, forcing the group to call off the blockade.

Association leaders warned that if authorities fail to clamp down on illegal pig transport, they will resume agitation in the coming days.