Guwahati: A Golden Langur with a serious shoulder injury was rescued from Khutamari village of Kokrajhar, Assam by a team of forest officials on Tuesday.

The rescue operation, conducted jointly by the Forest Department and Chakrasilla Wildlife Sanctuary, involved the safe transportation of the injured adult male Langur to Tetaguri Veterinary Hospital for immediate treatment.

The cause of the injury is currently under investigation.

It may be mentioned that Golden Langurs are critically endangered.

The Golden Langurs are categorised under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red as endangered.

Habitat loss due to deforestation, hunting and human-wildlife conflict are major threats to their survival.