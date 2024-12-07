Guwahati: The General Administration Department of the Assam government has released the official holiday list for the year 2025.
The list includes a comprehensive range of public holidays, festivals, and observances, during which government offices and all Revenue and Magisterial Courts in the state will remain closed.
The Assam government has outlined 37 holidays for the year 2025.
Here’s the complete holiday list for 2025:
January 14 & 15 2025 – Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja
January 23- Netaji’s Birthday
January 26- Republic Day
January 31- Me-Dam -Me-Phi
February 12-Bir Chilaray Divas
March 14-Dol Jatra
March 31- Id- Ul -Fitre
April 14, 15 & 16 – Bohag Bihu
April 18 – Good Friday
May 1 – May Day
May 12- Buddha Purnima
June 7- Id-ul-Zuha
June 12- Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
August 15- Independence Day
August 25 – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
September 12- Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
September 14 -Janmastomi
September 29, 30 & October 1- Durga Puja
October 2- Vijoya Dashomi /Janmotsav of Sri Sri
Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
October 18 – Kati Bihu
October 20- Kali Puja & Diwali
October 23 -Bhatri Dwitiya
October 28 – Chhat Puja
November 5- Guru Nanak’s Birthday
November 24 – Lachit Divas
December 2- Asom Divas (Su-kaPha Divas)
December 25- Christmas day
- Half-Holidays:
- The government has declared half-holidays (starting at 1 PM) on certain festivals.
- Restricted Holidays:
- The list also includes a variety of restricted holidays throughout the year.
- Sundays and Specific Dates:
- Sundays and holidays falling on specific dates as mentioned in the announcement are also declared as public holidays.
- Ali-Aye-Ligang:
- Full holiday for 11 districts (Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, Charaideo, and Biswanath) and restricted holiday for other districts.
Flexibility for Educational Institutions:
Educational institutions, medical and engineering colleges, and other establishments have the flexibility to adopt or modify this holiday list as per their specific academic calendars.
For the detailed holiday list and specific dates, please refer to the official notification released by the General Administration Department of Assam.