Guwahati: The General Administration Department of the Assam government has released the official holiday list for the year 2025.

The list includes a comprehensive range of public holidays, festivals, and observances, during which government offices and all Revenue and Magisterial Courts in the state will remain closed.

The Assam government has outlined 37 holidays for the year 2025.

Here’s the complete holiday list for 2025:

January 14 & 15 2025 – Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

January 23- Netaji’s Birthday

January 26- Republic Day

January 31- Me-Dam -Me-Phi

February 12-Bir Chilaray Divas

March 14-Dol Jatra

March 31- Id- Ul -Fitre

April 14, 15 & 16 – Bohag Bihu

April 18 – Good Friday

May 1 – May Day

May 12- Buddha Purnima

June 7- Id-ul-Zuha

June 12- Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

August 15- Independence Day

August 25 – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 12- Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

September 14 -Janmastomi

September 29, 30 & October 1- Durga Puja

October 2- Vijoya Dashomi /Janmotsav of Sri Sri

Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

October 18 – Kati Bihu

October 20- Kali Puja & Diwali

October 23 -Bhatri Dwitiya

October 28 – Chhat Puja

November 5- Guru Nanak’s Birthday

November 24 – Lachit Divas

December 2- Asom Divas (Su-kaPha Divas)

December 25- Christmas day

Half-Holidays:

The government has declared half-holidays (starting at 1 PM) on certain festivals.

Restricted Holidays:

The list also includes a variety of restricted holidays throughout the year.

Sundays and Specific Dates:

Sundays and holidays falling on specific dates as mentioned in the announcement are also declared as public holidays.

Ali-Aye-Ligang:

Full holiday for 11 districts (Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, Charaideo, and Biswanath) and restricted holiday for other districts.

Flexibility for Educational Institutions:

Educational institutions, medical and engineering colleges, and other establishments have the flexibility to adopt or modify this holiday list as per their specific academic calendars.

For the detailed holiday list and specific dates, please refer to the official notification released by the General Administration Department of Assam.