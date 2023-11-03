The Assam government has released the official Assam Government Holiday List 2024
The list includes public holidays, festivals and observances, during which Assam government offices will remain closed.
The list includes holidays for all government institutions, including schools and colleges.
Assam Government Holiday List 2024 are as follows:
- January 15, 2024 – Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja
- January 26, 2024 – Republic Day
- January 31, 2024 – Me-Dam-Me-Phi
- February 24, 2024 – Bir Chilaray Divas
- March 25, 2024 – Dol Jatra
- March 29, 2024 – Good Friday
- April 11, 2024 – Id-ul-Fitr
- April 13-15, 2024 – Bohag Bihu
- May 1, 2024 – May Day
- May 23, 2024 – Buddha Purnima
- May 24, 2024 – Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
- June 17, 2024 – Id-ul-Zuha
- August 15, 2024 – Independence Day
- August 23, 2024 – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
- August 26, 2024 – Janmastami
- September 4, 2024 – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
- September 14, 2024 – Karam Puja
- October 2, 2024 – Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
- October 10-13, 2024 – Durga Puja
- October 17, 2024 – Kati Bihu
- October 31, 2024 – Kali Puja and Diwali
- December 25, 2024 – Christmas
FULL LIST OF HOLIDAYS
In addition to these, the Governor has declared half-holidays (starting at 1 PM) on certain festivals.
According to the list, a total of 36 days have been designated as gazetted holidays, 30 restricted holidays and two days are set as half holidays.
The notification has further said that all second and fourth Saturdays of the month will be holidays, and all other Saturdays will be full working days.
The notification has allowed the district commissioners in Assam to declare any one day that may be of local significance as a local holiday, barring the Kamrup (M) district.
With approval from the chief minister, the notification has authorized the GAD to declare two local holidays for the Kamrup (M) district and two additional holidays.