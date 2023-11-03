The Assam government has released the official Assam Government Holiday List 2024

The list includes public holidays, festivals and observances, during which Assam government offices will remain closed.

The list includes holidays for all government institutions, including schools and colleges.

Assam Government Holiday List 2024 are as follows:

January 15, 2024 – Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

January 26, 2024 – Republic Day

January 31, 2024 – Me-Dam-Me-Phi

February 24, 2024 – Bir Chilaray Divas

March 25, 2024 – Dol Jatra

March 29, 2024 – Good Friday

April 11, 2024 – Id-ul-Fitr

April 13-15, 2024 – Bohag Bihu

May 1, 2024 – May Day

May 23, 2024 – Buddha Purnima

May 24, 2024 – Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

June 17, 2024 – Id-ul-Zuha

August 15, 2024 – Independence Day

August 23, 2024 – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

August 26, 2024 – Janmastami

September 4, 2024 – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 14, 2024 – Karam Puja

October 2, 2024 – Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

October 10-13, 2024 – Durga Puja

October 17, 2024 – Kati Bihu

October 31, 2024 – Kali Puja and Diwali

December 25, 2024 – Christmas

FULL LIST OF HOLIDAYS

In addition to these, the Governor has declared half-holidays (starting at 1 PM) on certain festivals.

According to the list, a total of 36 days have been designated as gazetted holidays, 30 restricted holidays and two days are set as half holidays.

The notification has further said that all second and fourth Saturdays of the month will be holidays, and all other Saturdays will be full working days.

The notification has allowed the district commissioners in Assam to declare any one day that may be of local significance as a local holiday, barring the Kamrup (M) district.

With approval from the chief minister, the notification has authorized the GAD to declare two local holidays for the Kamrup (M) district and two additional holidays.