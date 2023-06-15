New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leader Ram Madhav be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for their alleged links with Manipur’s Kuki insurgent groups.

The party also demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe Sarma and Madhav’s alleged nexus with Kuki militants’ group.

The United Kukki Liberation Front (UKLF) chief SS Haokip revealed that his organisation and some other militant organisations had helped the BJP to win elections in Manipur and other northeastern states.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, “Chairman of the United Kukki Liberation Front released a video saying I have helped Shah, (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma and (BJP leader) Ram Madhav in winning elections. A militant group that worked against the interests of India helped the BJP in elections but the media is not asking questions in this regard.”

“Chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front has also written a letter to Shah asking why the NIA has given him a notice even though the group helped the BJP in election. Another thing to note is that the election took place in January 2022 and Shah released Rs 15.92 crore of taxpayers’ money in February to the militant organisation,” he alleged.

The Congress spokesperson demanded that both Sarma and Madhav should be booked under the National Security Act, as they had resorted to anti-national activities by taking the support of anti-national forces to win elections.

“Can there be any worse traitors than them,” he asked, while taking a jibe at the BJP and its leaders for preaching nationalism and patriotism to the people of the country.

He added that two militant Meitei organizations were handed over weapons and 5 lakh bullets by the police.

The country is burning and there is a dangerous situation at the border. The BJP MLAs in Manipur are struggling for life in the ICU but no leader from the party is visiting them.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people have been displaced and forced to live in over 349 relief camps in the state.

On Wednesday, in fresh violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur’s Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district.

Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people were killed and 23 injured after suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night.