IMPHAL: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have undertaken “enhanced area domination operations” following spurt in violence in Manipur.

This was informed by the Spear Corp of the Indian Army on Thursday (June 15).

“Enhanced area domination operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army informed.

It added that “day 2 of domination of fringe areas and higher reaches (are) underway by long duration self-contained columns”.

Notably, Manipur has witness a spurt in violent activities in the past two days.

On Thursday, at least three persons sustained serious injuries following a clash between a mob and security personnel at Imphal in Manipur.

As many as three houses at New Checkon locality in Imphal, Manipur were also set on fire by the mob.

Following torching of the houses, the security personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

The security personnel used force and tear gas shelling to quell the mob to prevent further damage to properties and risk to lives.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 14), at least nine lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries in an incident of violence in Manipur.

The incident took place at Khamenlok area in Imphal East district of Manipur on Wednesday (June 14) morning.

According to sources, miscreants opened fire on people in the village killing nine and injuring 10 others.

Moreover, the miscreants also torched several houses in the village.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.