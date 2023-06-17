Shillong: Another landslide has been reported at Sunapur Tunnel blocking the National High 06 in Meghalaya halting traffic movement completely.

With the debris blocking the road, vehicles have been diverted through alternative routes.

Travellers on the route have been advised to move with caution as due to the ongoing rains, there are chances of more landslides as well as mudslides.

Earlier on Thursday, National Highway 06, was severely disrupted since the night of June 14 due to another landslide in the Sunapur area followed by heavy rain.

The affected area, known for its susceptibility to landslides, is located at the Sunapur Tunnel, just after the Lukha River.

This incident has caused significant inconvenience to commuters travelling to and from Barak Valley, Silchar, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore the highway’s functionality.

Meanwhile, the police are collaborating closely with the district administration to extend support to the stranded truckers and other affected individuals along National Highway 06.