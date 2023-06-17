Tura: The A’chik Conscious Holistic Integrated Krima (ACHIK) initiated a strong demand for the establishment of the Winter Capital in Tura by organizing a Sit-in Demonstration cum meeting in front of the mini Secretariat at Dakopgre in Tura.

The event witnessed the participation of common people from various walks of life and prominent leaders representing different NGOs. Reverend I. C Marak, Director of HEM, commenced the meeting with a short exhortation, imparting his blessings to the program with the Word of God.

Addressing the gathering, Thomas M Marak, President of ACHIK Krima Council, informed the attendees that despite the Winter Capital or Second Capital in Tura being a long-standing policy aspiration since the inception of Meghalaya state, it has remained an unfulfilled dream for the past 51 years.

Macklawrence M Sangma, Working President of ACHIK Krima Council and Chair of the program, emphasized that although numerous NGOs from Garo Hills have raised their concerns and submitted memorandums on this issue, this was the first time such a demand was being put forth in such a concerted manner.

PK Sangma, former leader of GSU and ex-CEM of GHADC, also expressed his support for the cause, emphasizing that the establishment of the Winter Capital in Tura was a rightful claim of the Garo People. He stated that the statehood of Meghalaya remains incomplete without the realization of this aspiration.

Providing further clarity on the technicalities of the Winter Capital, Bernita R. Marak, General Secretary of ACHIK Krima Council, explained that once established, the Winter Capital in Tura would serve as the capital for the Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary branches for a duration of six months.

Laben Ch Marak, former MCS & MPS, addressed concerns that the agitational program for the Winter Capital might divert attention from the Reservation Roster issue.

He assured that ACHIK is committed to advocating for both the Reservation Roster and Winter Capital, as they are fundamental rights of the A’chik people, and the organization will not settle for anything less.

During the meeting, it was decided to organize awareness programs across every district and block in Garo Hills in the coming days to educate and inform the public about the significance of establishing the Winter Capital in Tura.