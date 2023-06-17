Guwahati: Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, a prominent BJP leader and member of the Bihar Legislative Council, alleged that 17 senior officers of the Nagaland government are currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal, who also serves as the BJP’s chief whip and in-charge of Sikkim, stated that the Central government has taken notice of the prevalent corruption in Nagaland.

He added that cases have already been initiated by the ED against corrupt bureaucrats, and these officials will face consequences in the near future.

Despite the BJP’s participation in the coalition government of Nagaland, Jaiswal emphasized his “commitment to speaking the truth”, stating that corruption continues to plague the state and has infiltrated the bureaucracy like cancer.

He claimed that corrupt practices have hindered the progress of Nagaland, remarking that if not for these officials, the state could have been one of the most developed in the country.

Jaiswal called for decisive action from the government to eradicate corruption and urged corrupt individuals to reconsider their actions in favour of the welfare of the people.

Jaiswal attributed the pervasive corruption to the Congress regime’s rule of over 60 years, asserting that it had fostered a culture of corruption among officials.

When questioned about the BJP’s election manifesto in Nagaland, Jaiswal assured that the party is making sincere efforts to fulfil its promises.