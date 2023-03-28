Guwahati: The government on Tuesday announced an extension of the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar until June 30, 2023, giving taxpayers more time to complete the process.

Persons can inform their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the linking of PAN and Aadhaar without facing any repercussions.

Also Read: Assam | Bengali Sahitya Sabha ‘apologises’ for stitching Bengali & Assamese gamochas together

Under the Income Tax Act, those who have been allotted a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and are eligible to obtain an Aadhaar Number, are required to inform their Aadhaar Number to the prescribed authority by June 30, 2023.

Also Read: Assam | Under-trial former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul walks out of jail

Furthermore, if this process is not completed by April 1, 2023, certain repercussions will be faced.

More than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar to date.

This extension is expected to encourage more taxpayers to complete the linking process before the new deadline.