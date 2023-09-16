Guwahati: A 23-year-old girl from Meghalaya died after falling from a six-storey building in the Bamunimaidan area in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Subansiri Apartment near the Government Press in Bamunimaidan. The girl fell off from Flat number 6B of the apartment.

The deceased girl has been identified as Tangsi K Sangma, hailing from Meghalaya. Her mobile, purse, and slippers were recovered from the incident spot.

Meanwhile, locals said that a couple, who used to stay in the flat, fled from the the house right after the incident occurred.

The flat owner has been identified as Najum Hazarika, who provided the flat on rent to the couple.

The city police and forensic team have arrived at the spot and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

It is not yet known how the girl fell from the apartment. Police are investigating all possibilities, including accidental fall and suicide.